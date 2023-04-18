Previous
Honey Bee by wendystout
108 / 365

Honey Bee

Tried some different settings on my camera today to try and get a clearer image of these fast moving Bees 🐝 we are thinking this could be one of our bees as the hive is just the other side of the hedge
18th April 2023

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
carol white
Great details, a lovely capture.Fav😊
April 18th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly
Fantastic shot!
April 18th, 2023  
