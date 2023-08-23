Previous
The Cattle are lowing by wendystout
235 / 365

The Cattle are lowing

So lovely to hear these lovely Dexter cows in the field at the back of our house… the farmer has moved them back into this field close to us today and it’s so relaxing to hear them
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise