Where are we going?
Keeping my navigation skills upto date
I like to plot my route old school as well as using technology ⛵️⛵️
13th September 2023
Wendy Stout
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Suzanne
Good to hear you use old school techniques. I love hearing about your sailing. Do you have your own boat?
September 13th, 2023
Dawn
That’s great I’ve forgotten all that now
September 13th, 2023
