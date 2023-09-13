Previous
Where are we going? by wendystout
254 / 365

Where are we going?

Keeping my navigation skills upto date
I like to plot my route old school as well as using technology ⛵️⛵️
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Good to hear you use old school techniques. I love hearing about your sailing. Do you have your own boat?
September 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
That’s great I’ve forgotten all that now
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise