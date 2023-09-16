Previous
Anchored for a swim before lunch by wendystout
259 / 365

Anchored for a swim before lunch

A beautiful little cove all to ourselves…. Absolute heaven -Ionian Sea Greece on our way to Plateria
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I'm a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
