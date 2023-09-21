Previous
Coffee time by wendystout
264 / 365

Coffee time

A rare blue sky and some warm sunshine to enjoy my coffee outside…. No touch up required
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Wendy Stout

Hi there nice to meet you… I'm a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Beverley ace
Ooooo very lovely
September 21st, 2023  
carol white ace
Looks like a lovely spot for a coffee ☕
September 21st, 2023  
