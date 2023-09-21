Sign up
Previous
264 / 365
Coffee time
A rare blue sky and some warm sunshine to enjoy my coffee outside…. No touch up required
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
2
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st September 2023 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
😎☕️
Beverley
ace
Ooooo very lovely
September 21st, 2023
carol white
ace
Looks like a lovely spot for a coffee ☕
September 21st, 2023
