And more rain! by wendystout
265 / 365

And more rain!

A day full of showers, and then the sun peeked through just before it went down…
View from my kitchen window 😊
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
72% complete

Dawn ace
A nice shot Wendy it looks a lot like a porthole so different
September 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Makes an excellent photo subject.
September 23rd, 2023  
