Soul Sisters by wendystout
272 / 365

Soul Sisters

Spending time with 2 of my oldest friends or should I say closest friends… from our twenties and now into our sixties 🤣🤣
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
74% complete

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely photo, and you all look terrific
October 1st, 2023  
