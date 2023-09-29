Sign up
272 / 365
Soul Sisters
Spending time with 2 of my oldest friends or should I say closest friends… from our twenties and now into our sixties 🤣🤣
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
1
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th September 2023 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely photo, and you all look terrific
October 1st, 2023
