Previous
274 / 365
A relaxing knit
So soft and fluffy… note to self don’t wear it with black jeans 👖 🤣🤣
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
3
0
Wendy Stout
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Dawn
Looks lovely
October 1st, 2023
JackieR
That looks lovely
October 1st, 2023
Suzanne
Wonderful pattern. I like Rowan patterns and yarn
October 1st, 2023
