Previous
A relaxing knit by wendystout
274 / 365

A relaxing knit

So soft and fluffy… note to self don’t wear it with black jeans 👖 🤣🤣
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Looks lovely
October 1st, 2023  
JackieR ace
That looks lovely
October 1st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful pattern. I like Rowan patterns and yarn
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise