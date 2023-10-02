Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
275 / 365
Same shot month 10
Local photo challenge to capture the same spot each month… it’s interesting to see the changes over the seasons… it’s still looking very green albeit a bit of a grey day
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
275
photos
27
followers
59
following
75% complete
View this month »
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
2nd October 2023 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Still lovely
October 2nd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Looks like a pleasant path to walk.
October 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close