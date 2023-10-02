Previous
Same shot month 10 by wendystout
275 / 365

Same shot month 10

Local photo challenge to capture the same spot each month… it’s interesting to see the changes over the seasons… it’s still looking very green albeit a bit of a grey day
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Wendy Stout

Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Dawn ace
Still lovely
October 2nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Looks like a pleasant path to walk.
October 2nd, 2023  
