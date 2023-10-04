Previous
Trying out for size by wendystout
277 / 365

Trying out for size

It fits ok but it’s very delicate… I’m going to have to be very careful wearing it and white also 🤣🤣 whatever was I thinking 🤦‍♀️
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful! Nice to see you! I do like selfies so I can say hi!
October 6th, 2023  
