283 / 365
Birthday girl
My best friend’s birthday today and I made her a hat to match a scarf that I made last year … so happy it fitted and I think it suits her 🥳🎁🎂
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
283
photos
27
followers
59
following
77% complete
283
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th October 2023 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
