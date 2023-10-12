Sign up
Previous
285 / 365
Misty start to the day
This was the sight that greeted me when I opened the curtains this morning I was surprised to see it so Misty, but loving how the little dog rose is standing out so bright 🌹
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th October 2023 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a beautiful scene to view when you open the curtains!
October 12th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
October 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 12th, 2023
