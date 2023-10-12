Previous
Misty start to the day by wendystout
285 / 365

Misty start to the day

This was the sight that greeted me when I opened the curtains this morning I was surprised to see it so Misty, but loving how the little dog rose is standing out so bright 🌹
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Wendy Stout

Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Judith Johnson ace
It's a beautiful scene to view when you open the curtains!
October 12th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
October 12th, 2023  
