New skills by wendystout
New skills

Learning to do Brioche knitting 🧶 Bill was most disappointed when I brought home some knitting and not bread 🥯 🤣🤣🤣 he thought it was a cookery course 🤦‍♀️
13th October 2023

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
