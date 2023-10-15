Previous
Not all mistakes are bad 🤣🤣
Not all mistakes are bad 🤣🤣

Still learning this new technique (Brioche) but I made a mistake but I decided I quite like the effect so have left it in… making a Beanie hat but having to concentrate 🤣🤣
Wendy Stout

