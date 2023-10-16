Sign up
Previous
289 / 365
Sun peeking
Over the hill early this morning… interesting skies wasn’t sure if we were in for a nice day or a wet one 😂 turned out to be cold but lovely
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
0
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
79% complete
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
Views
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
16th October 2023 8:42am
