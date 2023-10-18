Sign up
Previous
291 / 365
Last cut of the grass
Nice stripes… probably the last cut of the year and looking lovely with the red sky… sailors warning calm before the storm I think 🤔
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
2
1
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
291
photos
27
followers
60
following
79% complete
View this month »
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th October 2023 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Wonderful greens, stripes and gorgeous sky - beautiful garden & meadow.
When I was a child we used to say ‘ red sky at night Shepard's delight - red sky in the morning Shepard’s warning
October 18th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
It does look lovely!
October 18th, 2023
