Last cut of the grass by wendystout
291 / 365

Last cut of the grass

Nice stripes… probably the last cut of the year and looking lovely with the red sky… sailors warning calm before the storm I think 🤔
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Wendy Stout

Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Beverley
Wonderful greens, stripes and gorgeous sky - beautiful garden & meadow.
When I was a child we used to say ‘ red sky at night Shepard's delight - red sky in the morning Shepard’s warning
October 18th, 2023  
Suzanne
It does look lovely!
October 18th, 2023  
