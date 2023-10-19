Sign up
Previous
292 / 365
Best way to spend a Thursday
Oh it’s so lovely to be retired sometimes… can’t think of a nicer way to spend a wet Thursday
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
1
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
292
photos
27
followers
60
following
80% complete
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th October 2023 2:21pm
Dawn
ace
Are you at a spa ? Nice shot of you both
October 19th, 2023
