Same place month 11 by wendystout
305 / 365

Same place month 11

It’s starting to change as the trees show their autumn colours, in the distance you can see the cooling towers which are due to be demolished next month changing the skyline for ever
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Wendy Stout

83% complete

