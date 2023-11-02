Previous
Muddy canal walks by wendystout
306 / 365

Muddy canal walks

Bridgewater canal and the little bridge is Hough’s Lane bridge which takes me home 🏡 a very tranquil little place
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
83% complete

Dawn ace
A lovely scene
November 2nd, 2023  
