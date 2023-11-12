Previous
In the pink by wendystout
316 / 365

In the pink

Playing around with editing… for another photo challenge… One colour prominent
I don’t usually take selfies in a washroom but this one was particularly swish so I couldn’t resist 💕
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
