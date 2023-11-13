Previous
Staying cozy and warm by wendystout
317 / 365

Staying cozy and warm

Avoiding storm Debi and trying to finish Bills hat…
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Diana ace
You are such an amazing knitter, have never knitted a hat before :-)
November 13th, 2023  
