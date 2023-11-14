Sign up
Previous
318 / 365
Ta-daah!
Finished Bill’s beanie hat… a very reluctant model 🤣🤣 but he said it’s very warm
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
3
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
318
photos
29
followers
64
following
87% complete
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone15,2
Taken
14th November 2023 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Dawn
ace
So cool
November 14th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good one
November 14th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Fan-tastic - i like your personalised 🧡. Great job! He looks happy
November 14th, 2023
