Sorry for mentioning C word

Before we’re into December but couldn’t resist buying these lovely decorations to add to the ‘orange’ collection for my Christmas 🎄
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
