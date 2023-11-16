Previous
Broadway Deli by wendystout
320 / 365

Broadway Deli

Beautiful vibrant display of fruit and vegetables in Broadway in Cotswolds
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
John Falconer ace
Terrific!!
November 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a delightful capture and great colours.
November 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely and bright
November 18th, 2023  
