Milton by wendystout
338 / 365

Milton

“Milton” all refurbished for our granddaughter… was originally made by her great grandfather, and her great grandmother made the saddle and bridle… a family heirloom
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how marvellous to have this!
December 4th, 2023  
