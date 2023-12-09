Sign up
343 / 365
Christmas card writing
If I’m honest not my favourite job but made easier this year as I’ve had them pre printed and used a selection of my own photos… but now feeling less confident that they are good enough to send… but a bit late now 🙀
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
1
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
343
photos
33
followers
68
following
93% complete
View this month »
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
From what I can see, they're lovely! Especially the little Robin (o; So cute!
December 9th, 2023
