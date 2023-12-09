Previous
Christmas card writing by wendystout
343 / 365

Christmas card writing

If I’m honest not my favourite job but made easier this year as I’ve had them pre printed and used a selection of my own photos… but now feeling less confident that they are good enough to send… but a bit late now 🙀
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
From what I can see, they're lovely! Especially the little Robin (o; So cute!
December 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise