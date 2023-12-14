Previous
Drummer girl by wendystout
348 / 365

Drummer girl

A lovely surprise visit from our little granddaughter Lois this evening… I think she really likes the drums 🤦‍♀️ good job they weren’t plugged in 🤣🤣
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Wendy Stout

Corinne C ace
She's adorable
December 15th, 2023  
