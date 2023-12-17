Sign up
Hands Selfie
Not an easy one…. You should see the outtakes 🤣🤣… a one handed selfie of the fingerless mitts completed today a little Christmas gift for a friend 🎁
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Joy's Focus
ace
Very pretty! Love the nail polish too!
December 17th, 2023
