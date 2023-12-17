Previous
Hands Selfie by wendystout
351 / 365

Hands Selfie

Not an easy one…. You should see the outtakes 🤣🤣… a one handed selfie of the fingerless mitts completed today a little Christmas gift for a friend 🎁
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Joy's Focus ace
Very pretty! Love the nail polish too!
December 17th, 2023  
