Previous
352 / 365
On a roll
Another pair of fingerless mitts completed as I try to make as many of my Christmas gifts as possible 🧶
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
0
0
Wendy Stout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
352
photos
35
followers
70
following
352
