357 / 365
Pub selfie 🤣🤣
A fabulous evening as always with these lovely friends…. Almost forgot to take a picture of the day so it’s not the best as we were almost ready for home 🤣🤣 but great fun as ever looking forward to spending NYE here with these two 🤣🤣🥂🥂
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Wendy Stout
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Beverley
ace
Lovely lovely selfie… enjoy sharing laughter & joy
December 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous selfie , time with friends alway wonderful
December 23rd, 2023
