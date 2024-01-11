Previous
Shall we dance da da da by wendystout
Shall we dance da da da

Fabulous afternoon watching the king and I… songs from my childhood but the stars of the show were the little children 💕
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Beverley ace
How fabulous! Beautiful collage… I’m happy to have the song in my mind….
January 11th, 2024  
