Not a ‘Blue Monday’ just ‘Blue Skies’ by wendystout
Photo 380

Not a ‘Blue Monday’ just ‘Blue Skies’

Lovely walk today with my dear friend Pip… she’s such a positive inspiration despite the health challenges which have been sent her way…. It felt so good to be in the frosty fresh air and sunshine… praying 🙏 for good outcomes 💕
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
