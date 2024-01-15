Sign up
Previous
Photo 380
Not a ‘Blue Monday’ just ‘Blue Skies’
Lovely walk today with my dear friend Pip… she’s such a positive inspiration despite the health challenges which have been sent her way…. It felt so good to be in the frosty fresh air and sunshine… praying 🙏 for good outcomes 💕
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
380
photos
38
followers
71
following
104% complete
View this month »
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th January 2024 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
