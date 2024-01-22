Sign up
Photo 387
Love a new project
I just adore starting a new project… think this could be a gift for my friend… she loves turquoise
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
2
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can't believe that I'm now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it's been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
387
photos
39
followers
71
following
106% complete
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
Views 4
4
Comments 2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd January 2024 5:35pm
Diana
ace
Fabulous style and colours, you certainly have a great taste.
January 22nd, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely colour combo
January 22nd, 2024
