Photo 388
Cuddly and Soft
A gift for my friends first grandchild due in the next 2 weeks… a pram blanket
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
4
2
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
106% complete
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd January 2024 4:13pm
Privacy
Public
Monica
Lovely - I'm sure it will be very appreciated and well used!
January 23rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Love it, and your little tag. It will be so soft
January 23rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a lovely gift and a lovely thought.
January 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
A beautiful gift made with love. So soft
January 23rd, 2024
