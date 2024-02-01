Sign up
Previous
Photo 397
Lunch date
Pottery painting and lunch, we all had a go and I think it’s fair to say that I’m better at knitting than painting 🤣🤣… Granddaughter and Daughter in law had a lot of fun too… looking forward to seeing them after the glazing and firing process 🎨🖌️🧑🎨
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
1
0
Wendy Stout
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
Diana
How wonderful to be able to do this together, lovely shot.
February 1st, 2024
