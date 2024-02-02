Sign up
Previous
Photo 398
Yayy back out socialising
After a week of being down in the dumps with dental issues… happy to be feeling better and so pleased with my dentist to have fixed me up temporarily but with enough confidence to smile again until he can fix it more permanently… he is a genius
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I'm now starting my 2nd year doing 365
