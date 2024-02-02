Previous
Yayy back out socialising by wendystout
Yayy back out socialising

After a week of being down in the dumps with dental issues… happy to be feeling better and so pleased with my dentist to have fixed me up temporarily but with enough confidence to smile again until he can fix it more permanently… he is a genius
2nd February 2024

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
