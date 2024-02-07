Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 403
On the blocks…
Really enjoyed this little project… hoping it will dry quickly so that I can sew it up and try it out… I haven’t made a cowl this shape before, and we have snow ❄️ on the way… can’t wait for our big trip to the sunshine only 5 more sleeps 🤣🤣
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
403
photos
39
followers
73
following
110% complete
View this month »
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th February 2024 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crafting
JackieR
ace
My word that looks complicated and beautifully intricate.
February 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love the colours. With snow on the way I am sure it will keep you cosy and warm
February 8th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful work!
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close