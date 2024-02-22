Sign up
Seal of approval
Fabulous wildlife cruise in Dunedin around the Otago Peninsula… easier to capture the seals than the birds but we did see some fascinating wildlife…
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
22nd February 2024 1:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Aw don't they look sweet.
February 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous close up!
February 22nd, 2024
