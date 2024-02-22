Previous
Seal of approval by wendystout
Photo 418

Seal of approval

Fabulous wildlife cruise in Dunedin around the Otago Peninsula… easier to capture the seals than the birds but we did see some fascinating wildlife…
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Aw don't they look sweet.
February 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous close up!
February 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise