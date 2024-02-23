Previous
No Fluke by wendystout
Photo 419

No Fluke

I finally got my shot of a whale 🐳, I can’t tell you how delighted I am to finally see a whale, I’ve been to South Africa and Norway over the years but this time I finally found one and it was awesome 🤩 what a fabulous day
Kaikora New Zealand
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Terrific collage expressing all the wonder and magic!
February 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
What a fabulous collage, well spotted and captured.
February 23rd, 2024  
bkb in the city
How exciting. Beautiful collage
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise