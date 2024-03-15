Previous
Darwin Mangroves by wendystout
Photo 440

Darwin Mangroves

Definitely not recommending to go swimming around here
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Wendy Stout

Babs ace
Definitely best to stay out of the water. I used to regularly take photos of a dead mangrove tree in the water along the foreshore close to where I live but it gave up the ghost after a sub tropical cyclone blew it over a couple of years ago. They are so photogenic aren't they. Fav
March 18th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
If the sharks or snakes or jellyfish don’t get you crocodiles will!! 🐊🐊🐊
March 18th, 2024  
Wendy Stout ace
@onewing @johnfalconer 🐊🐊 yes it’s been an interesting experience having to respect such forces of nature… but I agree Babs they are very compelling for pictures Thanks for your comments
March 18th, 2024  
