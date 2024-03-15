Sign up
Photo 440
Darwin Mangroves
Definitely not recommending to go swimming around here
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
3
1
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
7
3
1
365
NIKON Z 50
15th March 2024 1:10am
Babs
ace
Definitely best to stay out of the water. I used to regularly take photos of a dead mangrove tree in the water along the foreshore close to where I live but it gave up the ghost after a sub tropical cyclone blew it over a couple of years ago. They are so photogenic aren't they. Fav
March 18th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
If the sharks or snakes or jellyfish don’t get you crocodiles will!! 🐊🐊🐊
March 18th, 2024
Wendy Stout
ace
@onewing
@johnfalconer
🐊🐊 yes it’s been an interesting experience having to respect such forces of nature… but I agree Babs they are very compelling for pictures Thanks for your comments
March 18th, 2024
