Photo 441
Final formal evening
The last day at sea as we head from Darwin to Bali… our big adventure is drawing to a close and we’re starting to think about home 🏡
16th March 2024
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
442
photos
40
followers
75
following
121% complete
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th March 2024 7:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
John Falconer
ace
You guys look like you’re having a terrific time!! Great shot.
March 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great shot. You both scrub up well don't you. I wave goodbye as you leave Australia and hope you have had a fabulous trip
March 18th, 2024
Wendy Stout
ace
@johnfalconer
@onewing
Thankyou so much…. We’ve had a wonderful time but really looking forward to seeing home again even though I know it will be cold…. I don’t think I can live in a hot climate but I have loved the sunshine ☀️
March 18th, 2024
