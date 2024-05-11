Sign up
Photo 460
☀️ Suns out 😎
Couldn’t waste a haircut day and sunshine to boot… a walk up the canal to a local pub for a nice cold beer with a very dear friend
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can't believe that I'm now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it's been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
460
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th May 2024 5:15pm
