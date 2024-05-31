Previous
Delicious 😋 by wendystout
Photo 473

Delicious 😋

Always room for a delicious dessert… and served with such theatre…. Good job we’ve done a lot of walking today even though it was around the market and shops 🛍️
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It looks like a crepe suzette!
May 31st, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Very cool capture!
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise