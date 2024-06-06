Previous
I see no ships 🚢 by wendystout
Photo 479

I see no ships 🚢

Although I can see a little boat on the sea

I love the Art Installations at Moraira beach Spain…
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
131% complete

Suzanne ace
Great shot!
June 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha that is the first thing I thought of when I saw this.

@chimfa Hi Jane, Wendy is in your part of the world on holiday. Do you recognise this shot?
June 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant!!!
June 8th, 2024  
julia ace
Very call sculpture..
June 8th, 2024  
