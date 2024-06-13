Previous
Treasured memories rose 🌹 by wendystout
Photo 486

Treasured memories rose 🌹

This is the name of the Rose gifted to me recently and it’s looking beautiful in full bloom
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Corinne C ace
A gorgeous bush
June 13th, 2024  
julia ace
Such a gorgeous red..
June 13th, 2024  
