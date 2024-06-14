Previous
Girls night by wendystout
Photo 487

Girls night

Out out… a lovely evening in a very tiny local restaurant and a great meal…. So nice to support a little local business
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
133% complete

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice pic. You are all wearing beautiful dresses!
June 15th, 2024  
