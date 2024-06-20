Previous
40 years of friendship
40 years of friendship

Where did the years go 💕 so lovely to be back together… made me laugh that we all turned up in our favourite colour dresses all with white flowers… we’re so on the same wavelength it’s crazy
Wendy Stout

Nigel Rogers
Nice to see happy folk
June 22nd, 2024  
