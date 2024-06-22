Previous
Lavender loving bees 🐝 by wendystout
Photo 495

Lavender loving bees 🐝

The lavender I’ve recently planted in the garden is attracting a lot of attention from the bees 🐝 🐝🐝
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
