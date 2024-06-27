Previous
Summer Days by wendystout
Summer Days

Picnic in the garden 🪴 making the most of the lovely weather let’s hope that we have more to come ☀️ with our granddaughter and daughter in law 💕
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Wendy Stout

bkb in the city
Very nice
June 28th, 2024  
