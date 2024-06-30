Previous
Carry out 🐾🐾 by wendystout
Photo 503

Carry out 🐾🐾

Still too young to go for a walk… 2 more weeks before he has his final vaccination so for now he can only be carried out but I think he loved the sights and smells 🐾🐾
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
137% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a cutie
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise