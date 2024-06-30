Sign up
Photo 503
Carry out 🐾🐾
Still too young to go for a walk… 2 more weeks before he has his final vaccination so for now he can only be carried out but I think he loved the sights and smells 🐾🐾
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Corinne C
ace
Such a cutie
June 30th, 2024
